It will a battle between two defensive units when Gujarat Giants lock horns with Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League season 8 match on Sunday. Both sides are desperately seeking wins to build the momentum and stay on course for a play-off position. Both Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers have just one win to their name this season. Gujarat and Haryana have good defensive units which might lead to a low-scoring encounter. Giants' coach Manpreet Singh is renowned for his defense-first strategy in PKL. His team recruited Girish Ernak and Ravinder Pahal at the auctions to add strength to an already strong team featuring Parvesh Bhainswal and Sumit. But in the process, Gujarat failed to add much-needed firepower to their raiding unit. Rakesh Narwal has been their sole performer this season.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Match 28, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 2nd January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Team

Prediction: Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu Mehender, Surender Nada, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ravi Kumar

Captain: Rakesh Narwal Vice-Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak

GUJ vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti, Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar,

Haryana Steelers

Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada, Meetu/Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep,