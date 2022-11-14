GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 79 Between Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 14 Monday

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 79 Between GUJ vs HAR at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST. Monday brings us two mouth-watering contests in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi. In the first game of the evening, Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan. Gujarat Giants will look to forget about a defeat in their previous game as they aim to move up the standings. They have secured five wins, suffered six losses and played a tie so far. Haryana Steelers find themselves in a similar situation to Gujarat Giants. They have four wins, seven losses and two ties and will look to get a move on in the points table.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Match 79, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 14 November.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Team

Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh Sangroya, Chandran Ranjit, Mohit, Jaideep Kuldeep, Nitin Rawal, Rakesh Narwal

Captain: Mohit Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

GUJ vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Manuj, Kapil, Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh Sangroya, Chandran Ranjit(C), Sonu Jaglan



Haryana Steelers: Mohit, Jaideep Kuldeep, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Meetu Mehender, Manjeet, Rakesh Narwal

