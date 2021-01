GUJ vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GUJ vs HIM at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara: Gujarat have made a strong start to their campaign winning both their matches to be placed at the top of Elite Group C. On the other hand, Himachal have made a mixed start winning one and losing one. Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GUJ vs HIM, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh T20 match, Online Cricket Tips GUJ vs HIM T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Also Read - KAR vs TRP Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Karnataka vs Tripura at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur at 12 PM IST January 14 Thursday

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 14. Also Read - OFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Predicted XIs For Today's Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Football Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST January 13 Wednesday

Time: 12 PM IST Also Read - MUM vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai vs Kerala at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7 PM IST January 13 Wednesday

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara.

GUJ vs HIM My Dream11 Team

Rishi Dhawan (captain), Arzan Nagwaswalla (vice-captain), Dhruv Raval, Prasanth Chopra, Chirag Gandhi, Amit Kumar, Priyank Panchal, Axar Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Hardik Patel, Ayush Jamwal

GUJ vs HIM Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal, Dhruv Raval, Axar Patel, Urvil Patel, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Ripal Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja

Himachal Pradesh: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma

GUJ vs HIM Full Squads

Himachal Pradesh: Prashant Chopra (wk), Rishi Dhawan (captain), Amit Kumar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, RI Thakur, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria, Nitin Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Akash Vashist

Gujarat: Piyush Chawla, Devang Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel (captain), Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel (wk), Chirag Gandhi, Hardik Patel, Dhruv Raval, Chintan Gaja, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel, Ripal Patel

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GUJ Dream11 Team/ HIM Dream11 Team/ Gujarat Dream11 Player List/ Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.