GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 100, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 07 February.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Team

Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Pardeep Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

GUJ vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ajay, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Girish Maruti, Ankit

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

