Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 4 Between GUJ vs JAI at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Gujarat Giants had a great start in the PKL in their 3 years of existence. They finished as runners-up in their first 2 seasons but in 2019, they didn’t fire on all cylinders and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Coming into season 8, they are one of the best defensive sides with 4 premium defenders in their starting 7. Opponents Jaipur Pink Panthers are a side filled with a great mix of defenders, raiders, and all rounders. They had a mediocre season in 2019, finishing 7th on the points table with 9 wins out of 22 matches. The current season squad has a mixture of experience and youth and if the Panthers manage to gain steam in the early matches, they’ll surely go a long way in season 8.Also Read - STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hints For KFC BBL T20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match 18 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval, 1:45 PM IST 23 December Thursday

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Team

Amit Hooda, Ravinder Pahal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Naveen-I, Harshit Yadav.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Vice-Captain: Ravinder Pahal.

GUJ vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh Narwal, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar.

Jaipuir Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Sachin Narwal.