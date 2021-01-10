GUJ vs MAH Dream11 Tips And Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Gujarat vs Maharashtra Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GUJ vs MAH at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, two cricketing powerhouses – Gujarat and Maharashtra will take on each other. 30 teams have been divided into five Elite Groups – of six teams each – and a Plate Group (of eight teams). The Elite Group C sees three matches on an opening day, and one of them will see Gujarat face Maharashtra at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara. In the last season, Gujarat played good cricket but couldn’t progress from the group stage. They won four of their six games and finished third in the points table, which saw them crash out of the tournament. However, this season, they have a pretty good side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Axar Patel as their captain. On the other hand, Maharashtra fared decently last season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They topped Group C – won five and lost two games, but in the Super League, they won two and lost two to finish third. Also Read - PUN vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group A Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur at 12 PM IST January 10 Sunday

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Maharashtra and Gujarat will take place at 11.30 AM IST. Also Read - ODT v OPU Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 2020 Match 28: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:30 PM IST January 9 Saturday

Time: 12 PM IST Also Read - BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal ISL Football Match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 7.30 PM IST January 9 Saturday

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara, Cuttack.

GUJ vs MAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nikhil Naik

Batters – Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Priyank Panchal (VC)

All-Rounders – Axar Patel, Roosh Kalaria

Bowlers – Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Piyush Chawla, Tejas Patel

GUJ vs MAH Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel (wk), Dhruv Raval, Kshitij Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel (C), Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria.

Maharashtra: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Swapnil Gugale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe.

GUJ vs MAH Squads

Gujarat: Axar Patel, Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Devang Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveer Parmar, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Umang Patel, Urvil Patel, Priyesh Patel, Dhruv Raval.

Maharashtra: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik, Vishant More, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MAH Dream11 Team/ GUJ Dream11 Team/ Maharashtra Dream11 Player List/ Gujarat Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.