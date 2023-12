Home

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 4 Between Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 5 Tue

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between GUJ vs MUM. Also Check Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

Table toppers Gujarat Titans will lock horns against U-Mumba who are on number four in the tally. This will be the seventh match of the tournament and will be played in Ahmedabad on December 05 at 8 PM IST.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs U-Mumba, Match 7, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Sunday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 5.

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

GUJ vs MUM Possible Starting 7

Gujarat Giants: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali(C), Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, Sonu Jaglan, Rakesh Sangroya

U Mumba: Rinku HC, Surinder Singh, Mahender-Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak(C), Vishwanath-V, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team

Players- Fazal Atrachali, Rinku, Guman Singh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sangroha

Captain- Sonu

Vice Captain- Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh

Squads

U Mumba: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

Gujarat Giants: Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Saurav Gulia, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jeetendra Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh Sangroha, Rohan Singh, Partik Dahiya, Fazal Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Arkam Sheikh

