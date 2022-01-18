Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 63 Between GUJ vs MUM at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST. The second match of the night will feature U Mumba and Gujarat Giants. Both teams boast an array of experienced defenders, but it is their raiders who have won them matches in Season 8. U Mumba's Abhishek Singh looked good against Bengal Warriors while Rakesh S. has been the unsung hero for the Giants. The match will be held at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru. Gujarat Giants might boast an experienced defensive line-up, but it is their raider Rakesh S who has won them valuable points in Season 8. He has been one of the emerging talents of the tournament and is slowly taking over the title of "Dubki king". But in Fazel Atrachali and Rinku he will face an experienced corner duo. Both haven't shown their full potential in the tournament but will relish a challenge against Gujarat. If they can stop Rakesh, Gujarat can be beaten as their secondary raiders have struggled. The return of Ajith Kumar will be a big relief for coach Rajaguru Subramanian. Mumbai struggled in the two games he was absent while his return has also taken some weight off Abhishek Singh's shoulders. Both teams will need to win the match to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Match 63, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 18th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team

Rinku HC, Parvesh Bhainswal, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh Sangroya, Ashish Kumar, Abhishek Singh, K Rathan.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh.

GUJ vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh, Pradeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit.

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rahul Sethpal.