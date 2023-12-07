Home

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 11 Between Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates In Ahmedabad at 9 PM IST December 7 Thurs

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between GUJ vs PAT. Also Check Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns against Patna Pirates at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Thursday. Fazel Atrachali will be leading Gujarat Giants while Patna Pirates will be led by Neeraj Kumar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Gujarat Giants take the mat against Patna Pirates in the second and final game of the night.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 11, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Thursday

Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 7

Venue: The EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

GUJ vs PAT Possible Starting 7

Gujarat Giants: Fazel Atrachali (C), Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh/Sonu Jaglan, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Sangroya, and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Sandeep Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Krishan Dhull, and Ankit Jaglan.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ankit.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Rakesh Sangroya, and Manjeet.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants (GUJ) Squad: Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Fazel Atrachali(C), Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Sonu Jaglan, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh Sangroya, Balaji-D, Narender Hooda, Nitin, Deepak Singh, Manuj, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Ravi-Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Rohan Singh-I

Patna Pirates (PAT) Squad: Neeraj-Kumar(C), Krishan Dhull, C Sajin C, Ankit, Sachin Tanwar, Manjeet, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Mahendra Choudhary, Murugthamuth Sudhakar, Abinand Subhash, Deepak Kumar, Chen Zheng Wei, Rohit Raghav, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Odhiambo, Kunal Mehta, Manish ., Anuj Kumar K

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.