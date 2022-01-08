Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

The 42nd Pro Kabaddi 2021 match will see the Patna Pirates win three times and the Gujarat Giants runners-up twice in a friendly against Bengaluru. The Patna Pirates have done very well and are in third place with 24 points in six games. The Pirates are in a four-match unbeaten round and have won three of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants finished ninth with just one win on their behalf after six outings. The Ahmedabad-based team will be aiming to boost its match against the Patna Pirates.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team

Monu Goyat, Rakesh Narwal, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Rakesh HS, Mohammreza Chiyaneh, Ajay Kumar

Captain: Monu Goyat Vice-Captain: Mohammreza Chiyaneh

GUJ vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh HS, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ravinder Pahal, Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar,

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai,