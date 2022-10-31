GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between GUJ vs PAT. Also Gujarat Giants Dream 11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 50 Between Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST, 31 Oct

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST, Oct 31.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team

Defenders: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

GUJ vs PAT Probable 7

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Shankar Gadai and Rinku Narwal.

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

