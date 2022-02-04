GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 94 Between GUJ vs PAT at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 9:30 PM IST: In the last game of the night, an in-form Gujarat Giants will look to continue their fine run despite finding themselves close to the bottom of the points table. In Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar, Gujarat have identified two raiders capable of leading their attack. The key to unlocking Patna will be to attack from the first whistle. The Pirates’ defence is known for an aggressive approach which can be used to their advantage by the Giants raiders. Gujarat will look to target Iranian left corner Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, who gets restless if he is not involved in the match. Patna too will be eyeing a win to keep them firmly in the race for a play-off spot.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 94, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 04 February.

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

GUJ vs PAT Dream11 Team

Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Vice Captain: Sachin Tanwar

GUJ vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak.



Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde.

