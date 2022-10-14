GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

Bengaluru: After a tie and a loss in their first two matches of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Gujarat Giants need to get their first win of the campaign sooner rather than later. Like the Giants, the results have been no different for Puneri Paltan as they are also searching for their first win having lost one game and tied the other. Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan have squared off in 10 encounters. Gujarat Giants have won six matches while Puneri Paltan have won three games. One of these matches finished in a tie.Also Read - BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 14 Between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 12 Wed

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between GUJ vs PUN.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 18, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 14 October

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Team

Sanket Sawant, Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia, Balasaheb Jadhav, Shankar Gadai, Mohit Goyat (c), Aslam Inamdar (vc)

GUJ vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Prateek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

Puneri Paltan: Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Badal Singh, Alankar Patil, Badal Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Mohit Goyat