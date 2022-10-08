Bengaluru: The two-time finalists, Gujarat Giants will battle it out against Tamil Thalaivas in their opening game of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. They have got an experienced raiding trio of Chandran Ranjit, Mahendra Rajput and Rohit Kumar to lead their attack this season. Anyone of the aforementioned raiders can take a game away from the opposition when on song and you can rest assured that Gujarat Giants fans will be hoping that one of them steps up for the team and sets the tone for the rest of the season. As far as Tamil Thalaivas are concerned, all eyes will be on Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat to see how he starts the season with his new team. Sehrawat has been a force to be reckoned with in the league and is the third-highest raid points scorer (986) in vivo Pro Kabaddi history.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

Gujarat Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between GUJ vs TAM.

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 5, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 8 October

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

GUJ vs TAM Dream11 Team

Sagar, Baldev Singh, Himanshu, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Ajinkya Pawar, and Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Sehrawat, Ajinkya Pawar.

GUJ vs TAM Probable Starting Lineups

Gujarat Titans: Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sungroya, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Arkam Shaikh, and Shankar Gadai.

Tamil Thalaivas: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Visvanath V, Sagar, Himanshu, Mohit, and M Abhishek.