Home

Sports

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 1 Between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 2 Sat

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 1 Between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 2 Sat

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between GUJ vs TEL. Also Check Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants will lock horns against Telugu Titans for the opening leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 on Saturday. Indian captain Pawan Sherawat will be leading Telugu Titans while Gujarat Giants will be led by Fazal Atrachali and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The opening night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see U Mumba take the mat against UP Yoddhas in the second and final game of the night. Here is the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between GUJ vs TEL. Also Check Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Trending Now

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, Match 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Saturday

You may like to read

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 2

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

GUJ vs TEL Possible Starting 7

Gujarat Giants: 1. Fazel Atrachali(C), 2. Sombir, 3. Arkam Shaikh, 4. Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, 5. Rohit Gulia, 6. Rakesh Sangroya, 7. Parteek Dahiya

Telugu Titans: 1. Parvesh Bhainswal, 2. Sandeep Dhull, 3. Mohit Rathee, 4. Shankar Gadai, 5. Shanmugam Sanjeevi, 6. Rajnish, 7. Pawan-Sherawat(C)

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Players: Fazel Atrachali, Pravesh Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia, Shankar Gadai, Ravi Kumar

Captain: Rakesh Sangroha

Vice Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Squads:

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali(C), Sombir, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dahiya, Deepak Singh, Balaji-D, Narender Hooda, Nitesh, GB More, Jagdeep, Nitin, Sourav Gulia, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Ravi-Kumar, Manuj, Sonu Jaglan, Rohan Singh-I

Telugu Titans (TEL): Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, Shankar Gadai, Shanmugam Sanjeevi, Rajnish, Pawan-Sherawat(C), Milad Jabbari, Ankit Jaglan, Omkar Narayan Patil, Prafull Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Nitin Kumar Deswal, Gaurav Dahiya, Omkar R More, Ajit Pawar, Hamid Nader, Mohit Rajesh

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.