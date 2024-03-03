GUJ-W Vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 10: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 PM IST

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 10: Languishing at the bottom of the table, Gujarat Giants will be hoping to end their winless run when they take on Delhi Capitals in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Mentored by legendary Mithali Raj and captained by Beth Mooney, Gujarat Giants haven’t anything gigantic as the name suggests, thus losing all their three matches so far. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are the second-ranked side in the competition so far with two wins from three games. The Meg Lanning-led side started with a loss to Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024 opener, but bounced back with back-to-back wins over UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore. For Delhi Capitals, Lanning has been among runs while with the ball Marizzane Kapp was brilliant.
GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney
Batters: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt
All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp (c), Alice Capsey, Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Jess Jonassen, Kathryn Bryce
Bowlers: Tanuja Kanwer, Arundhati Reddy
GUJ-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XIs
GG-W: Beth Mooney (C & WK), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Meghna Singh, Lea Tahuhu.
DEL-W: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Squads
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c/wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satghare, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
