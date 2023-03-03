Home

GUJ-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women’s Premier League Match Between Mumbai Indians And Gujarat Giants Online And On TV

Here are the details when and where to watch the Women's Premier League 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants online and on TV.

India’s women cricketers will not only get the much-needed exposure to take their game to the next level but also enjoy the perks of a cash-rich tournament when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) ushers in a new dawn for the sport in the country. The 21-match tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener.

The WPL will not just be about the creme-de-la-creme of world cricket with huge pay packets and reputations to play for but also for someone like Sneha Deepthi, who would like to prove that motherhood hasn’t robbed her of the passion to play elite sport.

Here are the details when and where to watch the Women’s Premier League 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants online and on TV:

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League 2023 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will start at 7.30 pm IST on 4th March, 2023.

Where the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match will be played ?

The cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Where I can live stream the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants online in India?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match can be streamed live on the OTT app Jio Cinema. The match will be telecasted on Sports 18.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.