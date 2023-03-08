GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 8, Wednesday
TOSS – The Women’s Premier League match toss between Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7:00 PM IST
Time – 7:30 PM IST, March 8, Wednesday.
Venue: Brabourne Stadium.
GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine
All-rounders: Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight
Bowlers: Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Megan Schutt
GUJ-W vs RCB-W Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh
