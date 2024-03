Home

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 18: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women, 7.30 PM IST

It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash when the Giants take on the Warriorz on Monday in Delhi. While the Giants are coming off a loss against Mumbai, they would look to get back to winning ways. On the other hand, the UP Warriorz side would like to continue their winning momentum.

Date and time: March 11; 02:00 PM GMT / 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Tahil McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Tanuja Kanwer

GUJ-W vs UP-W Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Squads:

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri

