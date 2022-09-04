New Delhi: West Indian T20 specialist Chris Gayle will don the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants jersey in the upcoming season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) along with Virender Sehwag when action begins at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on September 16.Also Read - Virender Sehwag Reacts After Zimbabwe Beat Australia in ODI; Calls it 'BIGGEST Upset in History'

As per the LLC draft rules, franchises have three days to finalise their respective squads, including any additional choice of cricket legends with their available franchise purse.

The Giants had spent Rs 5,51,80,000 on 15 stalwarts on Friday, during the virtual draft and were left with Rs 2,48,20,000 to finalise their squad.

“After Friday’s draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to buy Chris Gayle with the remaining purse from their individual Rs 8 crore franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team,” said Raman Raheja, CEO and co-founder, LLC.

Gayle will have the company of fellow teammate and West Indian batter Lendl Simmons along with local favourite Parthiv Patel. Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and former New Zealand captain and left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori will spearhead the spin department, while Mitchell McClenaghan will lead the pace-bowling department.

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (Captain), Parthiv Patel; Chris Gayle; Elton Chigumbura; Chris Tremlett; Richard Levi; Graeme Swann; Joginder Sharma; Ashoke Dinda; Daniel Vettori; Kevin O’brien; Stuart Binny; Mitchell Mcclenaghan; Lendl Simmons; Manvinder Bisla; Ajantha Mendis.