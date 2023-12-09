Home

Gujarat Giants (GG), WPL 2024 Auction: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

Gujarat Giants (GG), WPL 2024 Auction: Get all the latest updates about Gujarat Giants squad for the upcoming edition of Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL).

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Full Squad.

Mumbai: Gujarat Giants finished last in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 earlier this year. Leading to the build-up of the second-ever auction, Gujarat will be looking to make the most of their opportunity as they will be looking to fill the gap of their remaining 10 slots. The Giants have the highest funds among all the teams in the WPL.

Out of the 10 slots, they can buy 7 Indians and 3 foreigners can also be bought. Ahead of the auction, they have left out the likes of Annabel Sutherland, Sabbineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley. They have retained the likes of key players in Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvardt, Shabnam Shakil and Sneh Rena.

Last season, the Capitals played a total of 8 matches and managed to win only 2 of them and finished 5th in the table.

List of players GG bought In WPL 2024 Auction

Gujarat Giants Retained Players For WPL 2024

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer.

Gujarat Giants Released Players For WPL 2024

Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma.

TOTAL PURSE REMAINING: Rs 59500000

AVAILABLE SLOTS: 10

