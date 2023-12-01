Home

Gujarat Giants Have a Good Squad And We Are Ready for Battle, Says Fazel Atrachali

The Adani Sportsline owned Gujarat Giants will open their campaign against the Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad 1st December, 2023: The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League is upon us, and the opening game of the tournament will pit the hosts Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, against the Telugu Titans on 2nd December, at the The Arena by TransStadia.

The Gujarat Giants, who are back on home turf, for the first time in 4 years, are captained by the legendary Iranian Fazel Atrachali, who was also part of the squad when they reached their first final in 2017. Coached by the astute Ram Mehar Singh, the Giants are eyeing a first ever title this year, and aim to start off with a bang in their own back yard.

“The Pro Kabaddi League is the best tournament in the world in Kabaddi, and this season the tournament goes back to the caravan format and I am delighted about that. I am very happy to be playing for the Gujarat Giants, who have plenty of very good young players in the squad, who have been performing well. This season will surely be a good one, our team is also quite well balanced. And I will also learn Gujarati slowly also,” Fazel Atrachali said, on the eve of the opening game.

Hosts of the first leg of the tournament, the Gujarat Giants play four matches in Ahmedabad, in front of their home fans, before moving on to the second leg. After the game against the Telugu Titans, the Giants will go on to play Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and the Patna Pirates. The Giants’ current squad will see Fazel team up with the fantastic Ram Mehar Singh, and the defender is quite excited about the prospect.

“I am very happy to be teaming up with Ram Mehar Singh, because he is one of the best coaches in the game of Kabaddi, and I am excited about the season. I have played for Gujarat earlier, and I know how well the team can do on their home ground,” the captain said.

Fazel went on to say, “We have a golden target, that is to end the tournament with the title which we haven’t won as yet. We have everything in our squad to play well, and we are ready for to battle the best teams.”

Led by one of the most agile and dangerous raiders in the game, Pawan Sehrawat, the Telugu Titans will be first on the agenda for the Giants, who are unmissable in their bright uniform. When asked about what he had to say to the fans, Fazel asked the home support to come together and rally around his, and Ahmedabad’s very own side.

“We can surely play well in our home stadium and we hope to see our fans come out and watch us play. Our fans are great and with their support we can surely do very well in the home leg,” the skipper signed off.

