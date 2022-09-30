Jodhur: Jodhpur’s Barkatullah Khan Stadium is all set to witness the international cricketers in action after two decades with Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings kickstarting the final leg of Sky247.net Legends League Cricket on Friday.Also Read - GJG vs BHK Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur at 7:30 PM IST September 30 Friday

Hosted in India for the first time, Legends League Cricket began in Kolkata and now after entertaining the fans in Lucknow and Cuttack, the greats of the game have reached the blue city to showcase their world-class gameplay. Also Read - Legends League Cricket: India Capitals On Sole Lead After Crushing Victory Over Manipal Tigers

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match start?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings match will start from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Also Read - Legends League Cricket: Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium To Host The Final

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match take place?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings match will take place at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match Live on TV in India?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match in India?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Kevin O Brien, Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag(c), Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel(w), Elton Chigumbura, Thisara Perera, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Yashpal Singh, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Ashok Dinda, Richard Levi, Ajantha Mendis, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Daniel Vettori, Mitchell McClenaghan

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Morne van Wyk(w), William Porterfield, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Tanmay Srivastava, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, S Sreesanth, Dinesh Salunkhe, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, Sudeep Tyagi, Mayank Tehlan