Jodhpur: The former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor and West Indies star Ashley Nurse smashed blazing half-centuries to help India Capitals enter the final of SKY247.net Legends League Cricket after beating Bhilwara Kings by four wickets in a thrilling qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on Sunday.Also Read - GJG vs BHK Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur at 7:30 PM IST October 03 Monday

Taylor struck a quick-fire 84 off 39 which included nine fours and five massive sixes while Nurse hit unbeaten 60. His 28-ball brilliant knock was laced with five fours and four sixes as India Capitals chased down the highest target of the season comfortably in the end with three balls to spare. Also Read - IC vs MNT Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur at 7:30 PM IST October 01 Saturday

