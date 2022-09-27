Cuttack: After losing their last match against India Capitals, Gujarat Giants will be looking to make amends and a strong comeback in the Sky247.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) when they take on Bhilwara Kings at the Barabati Stadium on Tuesday.Also Read - Chris Gayle Storm Arrives, To Be In Action For Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants In Legends League Cricket

Gujarat Giants will be hugely relying on Tillakaratne Dilshan to do the job for them. In his heydays, Dilshan was known for his aggressive batting style, technique and timing. All that mastery was on show on Sunday when he hit an unbeaten 75 off 59 balls against India Capitals.

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match start?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC match will start from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Also Read - Highlights Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC Cricket Update 2022: Match Called Off Due to Heavy Rain

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match take place?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC match will take place at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match Live on TV in India?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC Match in India?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings LLC match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhilwara Kings Squad: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk, Matt Prior(w), Tanmay Srivastava, Jesal Karia, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Tino Best, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, Shane Watson, S Sreesanth, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, Mayank Tehlan, Dinesh Salunkhe, Nick Compton

Gujarat Giants Squad: Kevin O Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Manvinder Bisla(w), Richard Levi, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Ajantha Mendis, Virender Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Daniel Vettori, Chris Gayle, Chris Tremlett, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Yashpal Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan