Home

Sports

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator in India online and on TV channel

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator in India online and on TV channel

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE: Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals are aiming to reach their fourth consecutive Women's Premier League final as they face Ashleigh Gardner’s Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator clash at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants will face Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026 Eliminator match in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

Delhi Capitals will have an eye on a fourth successive appearance in the Women’s Premier League final as they face off against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2026 Eliminator match at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara on Tuesday. Both the league matches between DC and GG have been hard-fought thrilling contests so far with Jemimah Rodrigues-led side faltering in the final over bowled by Sophie Devine in the last over of their last match.

The winner of this contest will take on Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have been the run-away leaders in this season. Ashleigh Gardner’s GG have qualified for the Eliminator as the second-best team in the league phases of the season.

For the Giants, all-rounder Georgia Wareham will be expected to play a big role after smashing a match-turning 44 off 26 balls and claiming 2/26 with the ball in a must-win match against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Gardner’s GG also have a 5-1 win-loss record after batting first this season – the best by any team in any edition of the WPL. Their star all-rounder Devine is also only 2 wickets short of surpassing Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews tally of 18 wickets in a season – both of them coming in WPL 2025. It will be interesting to see if Devine can achieve this feat in the Eliminator match.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here are all the details about GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator…

When is GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator going to take place?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator will take place on Tuesday, February 3.

Where is GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator going to take place?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator start?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator on TV in India?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator in India?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator Predicted 11

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Delhi Capitals: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.