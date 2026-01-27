Home

Sports

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 match no 17 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 in India online and on TV channel

GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 14 LIVE: Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants will take on in form Delhi Capitals at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in match No. 17 of WPL 2026 in Vadodara. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

In what might well be a do-or-die contest in a bid to reach the Playoffs stages in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, Gujarat Giants will face off against Delhi Capitals in match No 17 of the season at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Both GG and DC are locked on six points with defending champions Mumbai Indians, only separated by run-rate.

Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC are heading into this clash full of confidence with two wins in their last three matches including a comprehensive win over table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match. The Capitals had made a couple of changes in their last match bringing in Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani for Lucy Hamilton and injured Deeya Yadav respectively.

Chinelle is likely to retain her position in the line-up after picking up a couple of important wickets in the second half of RCB innings. Ashleigh Gardner’s GG, on the other hand, as expected to retain spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad in their line-up after claiming a match-winning three wickets in their last game against UP Warriorz.

England’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge will also be expected to start to bolster the batting strength of the Gujarat Giants, who are currently in 4th place behind Delhi Capitals due to their poor net run-rate.

In the previous encounter between the two teams, GG won a high-scoring clash, in spite of a hat-trick from Nandani Sharma, by four runs in a game which produced 414 runs.

Here are all the details about GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17…

When is GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 going to take place?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 will take place on Tuesday, January 27.

Where is GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 going to take place?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 start?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 on TV in India?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 in India?

The GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

GG vs DC WPL 2026 match no 17 Predicted 11

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

