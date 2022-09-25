New Delhi: Gujarat Giants take on India Capitals in the seventh match of the Legends League Cricket T20 2022 tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Gujarat Giants lead the standings with 5 points, followed by India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers. In their previous encounter with the India Capitals, the Virender Sehwag-led side won by 3 wickets at the Eden Gardens.Also Read - Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

When will the Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals LLC Match start?

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals LLC match will start from 4:00 PM IST onwards.

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals LLC Match take place?

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals LLC match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals LLC Match Live on TV in India?

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals LLC match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals LLC Match in India?

Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals LLC match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Virender Sehwag (c), Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Yashpal SinghBenchElton Chigumbura, Richard Levi, Manvinder Bisla, Daniel Vettori, Ajantha Mendis.

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Farveez Maharoof, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Jacques Kallis, Suhail Sharma, Rajat Bhatia, Praveen Gupta, Dishant Yagnik, Asghar Afghan, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Mashrafe Mortaza, Prosper Utseya.