New Delhi: On Monday Gujarat Giants’ Parthiv Patel played a scintillating and quickfire 34 against Manipal Tigers which helped his team notch up their second win in the tournament. Patel took the attack to the opposition by playing shots all over the park. He didn’t spare any bowler as he hit six boundaries and a six during his 17-ball innings. The southpaw will be expected to continue in the same vein again on Thursday when Gujarat Giants face Manipal Tigers for the second time in the league. While the first encounter was played at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Thursday’s match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The likes of legendary off-spinners Harbhajan Singh and Muttiah Muralidharan will be aiming to trouble the Giants’ batters and stop the run-flow if Manipal wants to win the match. They will be aided by medium-pacers Ryan Sidebottom and Parvinder Awana in their quest to keep a lid on the Giants batters.Also Read - Mitchell Johnson Discovers Snake in His Hotel Room in Lucknow

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match start?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC match will from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Also Read - Legends League Cricket Score, Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals Highlights: Kevin O'Brien Ton Powers Giants To 3-wicket Win

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match take place?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Also Read - Highlights World Giants vs India Maharajas T20 Scorecard, LLC 2022: INM Won By 6 Wickets

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match Live on TV in India?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC Match in India?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers LLC match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar.