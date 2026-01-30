Home

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 match no 19 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 in India online and on TV channel

GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians are in a must-win clash for a berth in the Playoffs stage against Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium in Kotambai in Vadodara on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Giants in match No 19 of WPL 2026 season in Vadodara on Friday. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

Runaway leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already booked their place in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final and now the remaining 4 teams are battling for the last two spots in the Playoffs. The winner of match No. 19 between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will enter the Playoffs while the losing team will have to wait for the result of clash between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI side will be entering this contest full of confidence after their 15-run win over table-toppers RCB thanks to Nat-Sciver Brunt’s historic first-ever WPL century. While Ashleigh Gardner’s GG, on the other hand, sneaked past Delhi Capitals thanks to Sophie Devine’s brilliant final over surviving a last onslaught from Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana.

Gujarat Giants are a dangerous side, especially in the Powerplay overs, as they are the fastest scoring team in this season with a run-rate of 8.73. MI will bank on economical bowlers like Shabnim Ismail and Amelia Kerr to keep the GG batters in check.

The Giants have their task cut out, a win over MI will take them to 10 points and secure qualification for the Playoffs stage. Although GG are on 8 points and second place on the Points Table currently, their NRR of -0.271 puts them in a vulnerable position.

Here are all the details about GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19…

When is GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 going to take place?

The GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 will take place on Friday, January 30.

Where is GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 going to take place?

The GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 start?

The GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 on TV in India?

The GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 in India?

The GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

GG vs MI WPL 2026 match no 19 Predicted 11

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Danni-Wyatt Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Rahila Firdous (wk), Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail

