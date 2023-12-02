Home

Sports

Gujarat Titans Capable Of Reaching IPL 2024 Final Despite Hardik Pandya’s Trade To Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans Capable Of Reaching IPL 2024 Final Despite Hardik Pandya’s Trade To Mumbai Indians

After the exit of Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans have named young Shubman Gill as new captain ahead of IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and 2023 before shifting to Mumbai Indians. (Image: MI)

New Delhi: Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg felt Gujarat Titans will make it to the IPL 2024 final despite the absence of captain Hardik Pandya, who has been traded to Mumbai Indians ahead of the auctions. Pandya started at Mumbai Indians in 2015 and spent seven seasons with the five-time champions before moving to Gujarat Titans where the all-rounder led the side to two consecutive finals including a trophy-winning campaign.

Trending Now

Hardik’s exit was deemed a big blow to Gujarat Titans but Hogg opined that they have everything of what it takes to reach the final in the upcoming season. “Gujarat Titans fans you might be a bit upset that Hardik Pandya has gone back to the Mumbai Indians.

You may like to read

“Don’t feel betrayed. He has done a good job for you. He has got you to the finals twice as captain and you won one title while he has been at the helm. But there’s been some big money exchange for Hardik. I still feel you will be in the finals next year,” Hogg said in an Instagram video.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.