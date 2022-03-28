IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya would be looking to get his team off to a winning start in their opening match against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This will be Pandya’s first stint as captain in the IPL and he would be looking to prove a point or two after being sidelined from the national team due to his inability to bowl largely because of his back injury.Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul And Quinton de Kock Make a Devastating Opening Pair, Says Sunil Gavaskar

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking…Captain Hardik Pandya. I am not going to tell you where I came from. You probably know that. I will tell you where I am taking you. It's towards that peak called sporting success. That sweet, lofty spot where grit lives with grind, labour leads to luck. It's a range that my brother has scaled and I have made no attempts to hide that I emulate him. It is a place that my hero has owned and told me stories about how he got there," Pandya said in a video uploaded by Gujarat Titans on its official Twitter handle.

“It’s a journey that will pit me sometimes against my sibling, my soulmate and many of my closest friends. And like every flight, this too has may have turbulence. But hey, look at me. If I have survived being in a national storm, a ban, a gruelling back injury and more, I know what it takes. Besides, my co-pilots make me wiser and happier. Confidence, flamboyance whatever you term it… I just know that when I walk in, bat in hand, my opponents get tiny little chills in their spine, knowing that I can pull off a heist, from anywhere. And here’s the best part. Now I am shaping a whole new team together be be like that,” he said.

“Will we falter? Of course. But we will go back and toil harder. Will we have off days? Likely. But not before we give them our all. Because I know this game. The difference between victory and defeat, a sixer and a dismissal, between winning a title and well… Getting a label, being a trend and being trolled is just this much. It’s ruthless. But that’s why I love this game, right. This beautiful bloody game. So wear your seat belts, I assure you that it’s going to be one hell of a ride. Aava de,” he concluded.