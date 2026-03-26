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Gujarat Titans Full IPL 2026 schedule: GT Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

GT IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Take a look at the full match schedule with dates, venues and start times of Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans

Published date india.com Published: March 26, 2026 8:31 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
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Gujarat Titans Full IPL 2026 schedule (Source: X)

IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has unveiled the full schedule for its 2026 season, outlining the fixtures for all teams, including Gujarat Titans, ahead of the upcoming edition.

Gujarat Titans made a dream debut in IPL 2022, winning the title in their very first season, and came close to defending it the following year, finishing runners-up after falling short in the final.

Now led by Shubman Gill after Hardik Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans will be aiming to make another strong push for the trophy in IPL 2026. GT will kick of their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 31.

Here is full schedule of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026…

Date Day Time Opponent Venue
31-Mar-26 Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
04-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad
08-Apr-26 Wed 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Delhi
12-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
17-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad
20-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad
24-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
26-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad
30-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad
03-May-26 Sun 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Ahmedabad
09-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Jaipur
12-May-26 Tue 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad
16-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
21-May-26 Thu 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 full squad: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra

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About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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