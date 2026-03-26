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Gujarat Titans Full IPL 2026 schedule: GT Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Gujarat Titans Full IPL 2026 schedule: GT Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

GT IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Take a look at the full match schedule with dates, venues and start times of Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans Full IPL 2026 schedule (Source: X)

IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has unveiled the full schedule for its 2026 season, outlining the fixtures for all teams, including Gujarat Titans, ahead of the upcoming edition.

Gujarat Titans made a dream debut in IPL 2022, winning the title in their very first season, and came close to defending it the following year, finishing runners-up after falling short in the final.

Now led by Shubman Gill after Hardik Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans will be aiming to make another strong push for the trophy in IPL 2026. GT will kick of their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 31.

Here is full schedule of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026…

Date Day Time Opponent Venue 31-Mar-26 Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 04-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 08-Apr-26 Wed 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Delhi 12-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 17-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 20-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 24-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 26-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 30-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad 03-May-26 Sun 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 09-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 12-May-26 Tue 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 16-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 21-May-26 Thu 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 full squad: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra

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