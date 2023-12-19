By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE | Gujarat Titans (GT) In IPL Auction 2024: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse
Gujarat Titans (GT) At IPL Auction 2024: The 2022 champions enter the bidding war with eight slots to fill and Rs 23.15 crores in purse.
Dubai: Gujarat Titans under the leadership of new captain Shubman Gill will try to assemble a strong squad. The 2022 champions have traded their former skipper Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians and now would be looking forward to adding a replacement on Tuesday in Dubai. The Gujarat-based franchise have a purse of Rs 23.15 crores with six slots to fill including two overseas. With Wriddhiman Saha ageing, they would like to sign an Indian domestic wicket-keeper and groom him for future as the franchise released KS Bharat. A fast-bowling all-rounder is also someone, Gujarat Titans would be specifically looking for.
List of Players Bought By Gujarat Titans In IPL Auction 2024
Gujarat Titans’ Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024
David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma
Gujarat Titans’ Released Players Before IPL Auction 2024
Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Hardik Pandya
Remaining Purse: Rs 23.15 crore
Slots To Be Filled: 6 (Indian), 2 (Overseas)
(NOTE: The list will be updated as soon as the IPL auction 2024 starts)
