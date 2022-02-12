Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad LIVE Updates

Gujarat Titans the new IPL franchise owned by CVC Capital is the second IPL team from Gujarat and the team will be flanked by the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as the first three key players for the IPL newbie. Ashish Nehra is the coach of the new team, followed by Vikram Solanki as the director of cricket, Gary Kirsten as batting coach and mentor Aashish Kapoor as spin bowling coach and scout of the team. The team's home ground will be Narendra Modi Stadium, which is situated in Motera, Gujarat. It is the largest cricket stadium in the world.

"Debuting in the 15th season of the IPL, the Gujarat Titans will pay tribute to the state's rich cricketing legacy, which has seen it produce countless Indian international cricket legends over the years," the franchise said in a statement."

"The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on this deep cricketing heritage, as well as build on its future success on the pitch," it added.

“We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name Titans,” Siddharth Patel, a partner at CVC, said.

“As we approach the league’s mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season. We want individuals that are not only highly skilled but who are inspired to be Titans of the game.

“We look forward to starting on our journey with the passion and support of the people of Gujarat, and hope to inspire and win over new fans from all over India and the world,” he added.

Draft ahead of IPL auction

Gujarat Titans (Purse Remaining – ₹48.75 crore):

Hardik Pandya (₹15 crore)

Rashid Khan (₹15 crore)

Shubman Gill (₹8 crore)

Remaining Players Slot: 22

Overseas Slots: 7

Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction by Gujarat Titans

Mohammad Shami- INR 6.25 Crore.