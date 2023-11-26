Home

Sports

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Trading Window: GT Retain Hardik Pandya; Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Trading Window: GT Retain Hardik Pandya; Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Gujarat Titans' list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Gujarat Titans (credit: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Trading Window: GT ended all speculations around the biggest possible trade in the history of the Indian Premier League after retaining star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their skipper and ended all rumours around him returning to Mumbai Indians after two years.

Trending Now

All 10 franchises are supposed to submit their complete list of released and retained players. The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Dubai, on December 19. When the retention list comes out, the curtain over Pandya’s transfer will be finally unveiled.

You may like to read

Kane Williamson and Shubman Gill could have been candidates for the captain’s position as well but that won’t be needed now as Hardik will continue to lead the Titans’ camp.

Gujarat Titans have been one of the most dominant sides lately. They won the IPL 2022 edition and ended up as the runner-up in the IPL 2023 edition. They would like to reclaim the title once again and emerge as a two-time IPL champion.

Gujarat Titans’ Released players

Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka

Gujarat Titans’ Retained players

Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.