Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Gujarat Titans' list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Trading Window: GT is likely to witness the biggest trade in the history of the Indian Premier League as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to return to his home in Mumbai Indians after two years. The news ain’t official yet but as per reports, the process has already been done.

All 10 franchises are supposed to submit their complete list of released and retained players. The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Dubai, on December 19. When the retention list comes out, the curtain over Pandya’s transfer will be finally unveiled.

Kane Williamson is likely to be the captain of the Gujarat-based franchise if Pandya steps down following the transfer. Shubman Gill can be another candidate for the post. GT currently have 4.45 crores INR in its purse and if the Pandya deal takes place it will have a massive amount in its hand ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

Gujarat Titans have been one of the most dominant sides lately. They won the IPL 2022 edition and ended up as the runner-up in the IPL 2023 edition. They would like to reclaim the title once again and emerge as a two-time IPL champion.

GT Current Purse – 4.45 crore INR

Gujarat Titans’ Current Squad

GT – Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Dasun Shanaka, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Srikar Bharat, Urvil Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohit Sharma, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal

