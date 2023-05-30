Home

Gujarat Titans Heartwarming Message For CSK Captain MS Dhoni After IPL 2023 Final Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023 Final: Claiming that it was dissappointing to end up on the losing side, Titans still feel happy because of Dhoni.

Ahmedabad: It was all about MS Dhoni since IPL 2023 started – will he retire or will he not. Speculations were rife over his future and then what does he do – he leads Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title. Monday night was different as there was a feeling that Dhoni may call it a day if Chennai wins. Chennai won, but Dhoni did not retire. In fact, he clearly has kept his option of playing IPL 2024 open. While the world hails Dhoni, Gujarat Titans also had a special message for the CSK captain. Claiming that it was dissappointing to end up on the losing side, Titans still feel happy because of Dhoni.

The tweet read: “Vhala Thala, We knew we’d have to battle against not just your genius, but the sea of #Yellove in this fairytale final. While we’re disappointed tonight, this child within us is happy as ever, to witness you hold up that trophy.”

Vhala Thala, 🫂 We knew we’d have to battle against not just your genius, but the sea of #Yellove in this fairytale final. While we’re disappointed tonight, this child within us is happy as ever, to witness you hold up that trophy. #CSKvGT | #PhariAavaDe | #TATAIPL | #Final |… — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2023

“The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” Dhoni said during the post-match presentation after the memorable win in Ahmedabad.

