Home

Sports

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Schedule: GT Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Schedule: GT Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans finished at the third spot in the IPL 2025, are set to face Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings on March 31 in Mullanpur

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Schedule

IPL 2026: Under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans showcased remarkable consistency during the league stage. Their top-order batting unit, in particular, stood out as one of the most reliable and productive combinations in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans finished at the third spot in the league standings with nine wins from 14 matches. The result marked a significant improvement for the franchise after they ended the 2024 campaign in eighth place. However, their playoff journey was cut short after a 20-run defeat to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans will face Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 opener in Mullanpur. Look at the table given below to fgind out about the schedule

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Schedule…

TEAMS DATE VENUE TIME PBKS vs GT March 31, 2026 Mullanpur 7:30 pm GT vs RR April 4, 2026 Narendra Modi Stadum 7:30 pm DC vs GT April 8, 2026 Arun Jaitely Stadium 7:30 pm LSG vs GT April 12, 2026 Ekana Stadium 3:30 pm

Gujarat Titans relied heavily on their top-order trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler during the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, with the three batters contributing nearly 75 percent of the team’s total runs.

With the ball, Prasidh Krishna emerged as the standout performer, as he grabbed 25 wickets at an average of 19.52 and holding the Purple Cap midway through the tournament. Spinner Sai Kishore also played a key role, claiming 19 wickets in 15 matches, while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with crucial breakthroughs and finished with 16 wickets.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Schedule Full Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj, and Luke Wood.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.