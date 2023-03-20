Home

Gujarat Titans ‘Really Upset’ After David Miller To Miss IPL 2023 Opener Against Chennai Super Kings

David Miller is among several South African stars who are to miss the IPL 2023 initial stages due to national commitments.

David Miller won IPL 2023 with Gujarat Titans. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: David Miller will be among several South African players who are likely to miss the initial stages of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to national commitments. South Africa will play Netherlands in two World Cup Super League (WCSL) matches on March 31 and April 2.

The IPL 2023 starts on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Miller, who is a part of the Gujarat squad, revealed that his franchise were ‘really upset’ for his absense from the IPL opener.

“They were really upset,” Miller told reporters in Potchefstroom on Monday. “It’s always a big thing playing in Ahmedabad, especially in an opening game against Chennai. I am a bit disappointed to be missing that.

“But to put on the green and gold has always been a huge privilege and honour. And we have got some work to do in those two games against the Netherlands, so I think having a strong team – the best squad we can pick – is definitely the way forward.

“I will be missing one game so, whether I’m somewhat disappointed or not, the process has taken place,” added the southpaw. However, the South African squad for the Netherlands matches is yet to be announced.

