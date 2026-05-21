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GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Matt Henry OUT, Akeal Hossain to...

GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Matt Henry OUT, Akeal Hossain to…

MS Dhoni is set to miss the CSK's final league match of IPL 2026 season against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

GT's Rashid Khan (right) and CSK's Noor Ahmad at a training session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

GT vs CSK IPL 2026: The Chennai Super Kings fans will be left disappointed as MS Dhoni is unlikely to play a single match in the IPL 2026 season. The former CSK captain had suffered a calf strain in the pre-season training camp and didn’t play any game throughout the season and is unlikely to play in CSK’s last league match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Dhoni has reportedly left the CSK squad and returned home to Ranchi from Chennai after suffering from a thumb injury, as informed by CSK batting coach Michael Hussey. The former India captain has assured the team that he will join back with the squad if they manage to qualify for next week’s IPL 2026 Playoffs.

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“I can confirm Dhoni is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he’ll definitely join back up with the squad. He’s got a bit of a sore thumb. It’s recovering nicely, but he won’t be ready for this match. If we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he’ll be alright,” Hussey said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

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CSK are likely to stick with the same playing 11 which lost at home to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match. West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain is expected to partner with Afghanistan chinaman bowler Noor Ahmad in spite of a disappointing loss in the last match.

“It was disappointing, especially in front of our home fans. Obviously, it’s made it difficult for us to get through to the knockouts. Everyone will take lessons from it, but we’ve got to move on quickly. We were a bit flat in the dressing room. The coach (Stephen Fleming) spoke to us about having one more game and one more chance. It’s all about having the right attitude moving forward,” Hussey said.

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GT, on the other hand, don’t have any injury issues so far after securing their berth in the Playoffs. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who is also their skipper, will look to climb up the table in the Orange Cap race while their bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan have been on song so far this season.

Rabada, who is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2026 with 21 scalps, will look to displace Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar from Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league match of the season.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match no 66 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

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