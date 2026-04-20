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GT vs MI IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma IN, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickleton OUT

GT vs MI IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma IN, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickleton OUT

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians IPL 2026: MI will be pleased with the return to fitness of their former skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of match No. 30 against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

MI opener Rohit Sharma at a training session in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

GT vs MI IPL 2026: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be desperate to end a four-game losing streak as they head to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for match no. 30 of IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans on Monday. Hardik Pandya’s MI are currently in 10th place after losing their last match at home to Punjab Kings.

The visitors will, however, be pleased with the return to fitness of former captain and opener Rohit Sharma. The ex-India skipper missed the last match against PBKS with a hamstring injury along with New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who was suffering with illness. MI assistant coach Paras Mhambrey confirmed that both Rohit and Santner are fit and available for selection.

“Both are fit. In fact, if you are just walking by the nets out here, if you just look at Rohit’s batting. So yeah, he is working on it. Santner is fit. So, unfortunately, we missed him (Santner) in the last game, picked up a bug. Not something that we could do. But both are fit, yeah,” Mhambrey said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With Rohit coming into the MI playing 11, it will mean that South Africa wicketkeeper and opener Ryan Rickleton is set to be left out after his countrymate Quinton de Kock’s brilliant century in the first game of the season against PBKS. Santner’s return is also set to mean that Afghanistan mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar will be left out after proving to be expensive against Punjab Kings.

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The other major change that skipper Hardik Pandya may consider is replacing left-arm pacer Trent Boult with South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch. Boult, who was retained for Rs 12.5 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season, has picked up only 1 wicket in 3 matches and has an economy rate of over 12 runs per over this year.

MI will also be concerned by the form of Jasprit Bumrah, who has struggled to pick up wickets this season. The premier Indian pacer has gone wicket-less in the first five games of the season for MI.

“I don’t think it’s a challenging situation. Booms is a fighter. He is fighting his way through. Everything can’t be related to just wickets,” Mhambrey said about Bumrah in Ahmedabad.

Started with a teaser, ended with total destruction pic.twitter.com/ePIjoDh1Gl — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match no 30 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner/AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult/Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

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