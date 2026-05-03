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GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Prasidh Krishna, Shashank Singh OUT, Shubman Gill may…

GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Prasidh Krishna, Shashank Singh OUT, Shubman Gill may…

GT vs PBKS IPL 2026: Punjab Kings will miss the services of their star batter due to injury while Gujarat Titans have decided to drop last year’s Purple Cap winner for their clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer at a training session in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

GT vs PBKS IPL 2026: Just last year Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna had won the IPL 2025 Purple Cap with Gujarat Titans by claiming 25 wickets in just 15 matches to guide his side into the Playoffs stages. But a year on, Krishna has been dropped from Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Krishna, who was retained for Rs 9.5 crore by Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of the IPL 2026, has been dropped for the last couple of matches due to poor bowling form. GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor informed the media that Krishna had been dropped after missing his ‘lengths’ in the last few matches and been given time by the side to regain his form.

Also Read | GT vs PBKS Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 46: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

The 30-year-old pacer has still claimed 12 wickets in 7 matches for GT this season but his economy rate has been very expensive at 10.34 runs per over. As a result, GT are likely to prefer Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder to do pace-bowling duties for the side.

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Shubman Gill may put faith in his spinners led by Rashid Khan along with all-rounders Washington Sundar and Manav Suthar.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are likely to continue putting faith in New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was retained for Rs 2 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season. “IPL is just sort of a new competition on its own in the style of cricket that’s played here. It’s obviously high-scoring. So, you’re going to get hit for boundaries. That’s part of being a bowler. It’s how do you bounce back the next ball and try to execute again. So, as long as the bowlers are being aggressive, trying to find ways to get batters out whilst also restricting runs, then they’re going to be in a good mindset,” Ferguson said in a media roundtable on Saturday.

Also Read | SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Matheesha Pathirana IN, Rovman Powell OUT, Sunil Narine may…

Shreyas Iyer’s side though are likely to miss the services of batter Shashank Singh, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. Shashank, who was retained for Rs 5.5 crore by Preity Zinta co-owned PBKS ahead of IPL 2026, is likely to be available from May 6 for the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai batter Suryansh Shedge, who was bought for Rs 30 lakh in IPL 2025, is likely to retain his place in the side as replacement of Shashank Singh. “If you see, we haven’t made any changes in the last 7 or 8 games. Except for the last game that we played. There was a mix of good and bad performances in the team, making many people come up with many theories about bringing a change or two in the team. But that’s where we are trying to play fearless cricket by indicating to the boys that we are backing them,” PBKS assistant coach Trevor Gonsalves said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Stoin is ready for 2️⃣ points tomorrow pic.twitter.com/L6seWNqL4N — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 2, 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 46 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, M Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge/Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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