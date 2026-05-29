GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Predicted Playing 11: Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja in DOUBT, Kulwant Khejroliya OUT

Rajasthan Royals have a couple of major injury concerns ahead of their IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Friday.

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GT captain Shubman Gill at a training session in Mullanpur on Thursday. (Photo: GT)

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals caused a stunning upset on Wednesday night, defeating fancied Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in IPL 2026 Eliminator riding on the back of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s special knock. Riyan Parag’s RR will hope for a repeat dose from Sooryavanshi as they take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday.

The Royals, though, have a couple of major injury worries ahead of Qualifier 2 match against GT. RR are hoping to book just their third appearance in the IPL final where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already waiting.

Also Read | GT vs RR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RR captain Riyan Parag is dealing with a hamstring injury and played with it in the Eliminator match against SRH as well. Parag was seen jogging around to take his runs while batting and was present on the field throughout SRH’s reply. It is expected that Parag will continue to play in the Qualifier 2 while managing his injury after RR decided to cancel an optional training session a day before the game.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also carrying some niggles as revealed by head coach Kumar Sangakkara last week. But the Team India all-rounder batted and claimed a couple of wickets with the ball in the last match vs SRH as well. It is unlikely that Royals will make too many changes to the winning combination.

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They will once again bank on opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 680 runs at a strike-rate of over 242. “One of Vaibhav’s rare qualities is his ability to grow alongside the game. What people see today is not what existed when he was eight years old. This exaggerated backlift, for example, evolved progressively as the quality and pace of bowling improved around him,” RR’s lead talent scout Zubin Bharucha was quoted as saying PTI.

GT captain Shubman Gill be playing at his ‘home venue’ in Mullanpur as he is a resident of Chandigarh and plays all his first-class cricket for Punjab. Gill will look to bring back either Manav Suthar or R. Sai Kishore after pacer Kulwant Khejroliya failed miserably in his lone match of the season against RCB in Qualifier 1 earlier this week.

The Titans will once again look at their lead pacer Kagiso Rabada to strike early to keep the threat of Sooryavanshi under check. Rabada is the joint leading wicket-taker in IPL 2026 with 26 wickets along with RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

What a privilege to have you play for the Royals, RRockstar pic.twitter.com/TEpwIeT2rW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar/R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja