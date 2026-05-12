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GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: R Smaran IN, Prasidh Krishna OUT, Ishan Kishan eyes…

GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: R Smaran IN, Prasidh Krishna OUT, Ishan Kishan eyes…

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are unlikely to make too many changes to their successful playing 11 for match no. 56 of IPL 2026 season on Tuesday.

SRH opener Travis Head at a training session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are two of the in-form sides in the second half of the IPL 2026 season – one on a four-match winning streak and the other having lost only one out of their last five matches. It is no wonder that the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 match no. 56 will be a battle for the top spot at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The winner of the contest will rise to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table and take a massive step towards the Playoffs stage. Both sides are unlikely to make too many changes to their playing 11 barring some last minute injuries to their cricketers.

Also Read | GT vs SRH Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are giving SRH bashers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head a run for their money so far this season. But when it comes to their strike-rates, ‘Travishek’ duo are far ahead of their rivals.

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SRH would also be pleased by the form of Ishan Kishan, who is one of the leading ‘non-opener’ run getters behind only Cooper Connolly of Punjab Kings. In fact, Kishan only needs seven runs on Tuesday night to surpass Connolly in the runs tally after scoring 409 runs in 11 matches with 4 fifties at a strike-rate of 186.75.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 55: DC keep Playoffs dream alive, KL Rahul goes to second spot

Captain Pat Cummins has smoothly gelled back into the side which means SRH can afford to play an extra batter in the form of Ravichandran Smaran at the expense of young pacer Praful Hinge, who has proved to be expensive after claiming four wickets on his IPL debut last month.

GT, on the other hand, are unlikely to bring back last season’s Purple Cap winner Prasidh Krishna back into the playing 11 after the Karnataka pacer proved to be expensive so far this season. Shubman Gill’s side will be happy with the form of their bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder.

“This is where the fatigue starts to set in, the mental fatigue too. So it’s just about trying to stay on top of that, make sure that you’re as fresh as possible. So that’s where the professional side of the game is needed a lot more, especially in the back end,” Rabada, who is third-highest wicket-taker currently with 18 scalps, said ahead of the match vs GT.

The stakes are high and so is the intensity pic.twitter.com/MCNuq7ZcyS — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 12, 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 56 Predicted 12

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

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