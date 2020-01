Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Gujarat vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today's Round 6 Match GUJ vs PUN Elite Group A and B Ranji Trophy 2019-20 in Valsad

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat and Punjab will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad

GUJ vs PUN My Dream11 Team

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (captain), Mandeep Singh (vice-captain), Anmol Malhotra, Anmolpreet Singh, Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Samit Gohel, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja

GUJ vs PUN SQUADS

Punjab: Rohan Marwaha, Sanvir Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh (captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Vinay Choudhary, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Abhishek Gupta, Sharad Lumba, Maninder Singh, Akul Pandove

Gujarat: Kathan Patel, Priyank Panchal, Samit Gohel, Manprit Juneja, Bhargav Merai, Roosh Kalaria, Parthiv Patel (wk/captain), Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Raval, Kshitij Patel, Rujul Bhatt

