Home

Sports

Gujarati, Kathiyawadi Foods On Offer For Rohit Sharma’s Men Ahead Of IND Vs ENG Third Test In Rajkot

Gujarati, Kathiyawadi Foods On Offer For Rohit Sharma’s Men Ahead Of IND Vs ENG Third Test In Rajkot

The third Test between India and England will start from February 15 in Rajkot.

India captain Rohit Sharma's new look ahead of third Test against England.

Rajkot: The Indian cricket team will have Gujarati and Kathiyawadi food on offer during their stay in the city for the third Test against England, according to a report. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian squad has assembled in Rajkot, after a short break following their win in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam last week. The series is currently locked at 1-1 with the third Test starting on February 15. The Indian players have been put in Rajkot’s Sayaji Hotel, their address till February 19.

Trending Now

Based on an India Today report, the Indian team will be served Fafda-Jalebi, Khakhra, Gathiya, Thepla and Khman for breakfast. For dinner, the players will be given special Kathiyawadi food like Dahi Tikari, Vagherela Rotlo (Bajra Roti fried with yogurt and garlic) and Khichdi Kadhi.

You may like to read

The report also added that India captain Rohit has been given a suite, of the Royal Heritage theme. On the other hand, England, who flew to Abu Dhabi after the second Test will reach Rajkot on Monday. Reportedly, the English players travelled to Abu Dhabi without their cricketing kits.

Meanwhile, in a latest development, India will miss the services of KL Rahul in the third Test as the India batter failed to recover from a sore knee. Devdutt Padikkal, who is enjoying a great first class season, will replace Rahul in the squad.

The selectors had earlier named both Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad subject to clearance from the BCCI’s medical team. In his most recent Ranji Trophy match, the 23-year-old Padikkal scored 151 with the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar watching his knock from the stands.

Padikkal has been in excellent form this season. Having started with a 193 against Punjab in the opening game, he struck 103 against Goa. Besides his exploits in Ranji, Padikkal also scored 105, 65 and 21 in his three innings for India A in the two unofficial Tests against England Lions.

With Rahul ruled out of the third Test and possibly fourth, the doors could open for Sarfaraz Khan in the middle-order now that Shreyas Iyer has also been dropped. However, there will be more selection conundrum if Jadeja takes his rightful place in the XI.

Axar Patel has batted well in the two Tests so far and Kuldeep Yadav was the second best Indian bowler in Visakhapatnam after Jasprit Bumrah. As far as the keeper’s slot is concerned, time is running out for KS Bharath with Dhruv Jurel breathing down his neck, but the former could still get one last chance.

With PTI Inputs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.