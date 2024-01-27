Home

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, 8:00 PM IST: James Vince-led Gulf Giants are set to take on David Warner’s Dubai Capitals in match 11 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on January 27. DUB will be eyeing the top spot on the points table and on the other hand, GUL will try to get back on the winning track.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sam Billings, Jordan Cox, R Gurbaz

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, R van der Merwe

Bowlers: Dushmanta Chameera, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

GUL vs DUB Possible Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith, James Vince (C), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Overton, Aryan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Mujeeb ur Rahman,

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Warner (c), Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akif Raja, Kane Richardson, Dushmantha Chameera

Squads

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith(w), James Vince(c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Gleeson, Jamie Overton, Zuhaib Zubair, Gerhard Erasmus, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanchit Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Karim Janat

Dubai Capitals: David Warner(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Kane Richardson, Dushmantha Chameera, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Vriitya Aravind, Haider Ali

