Home

Sports

GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 22: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors 8:00 PM IST

GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 22: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors 8:00 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, GUL vs SJH, Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, MI Emirates Dream11, Desert Vipers Dream11, GUL vs SJH, GUL vs SJH Dream11, GUL vs SJH Dream11 team, GUL vs SJH Dream11, GUL vs SJH Dream11 Team, Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Fantasy team.

GUL vs SJH Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 22: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors 8:00 PM IST: James Vince’s Gulf Giants are set to compete against Lewis Gregory’s Sharjah Warriors in match 22 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 4. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, GUL vs SJH, Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Gulf Giants Dream11, Sharjah Warriors Dream11, GUL vs SJH, GUL vs SJH Dream11, GUL vs SJH Dream11 team, GUL vs SJH Dream11, GUL vs SJH Dream11 Team, Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Fantasy team.

You may like to read

GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles, Jordan Cox

All-rounders: Chris Lynn, James Vince

Batters: Jamie Overton, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Sean Williams

Bowler: Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, M Theekshana

GUL vs SJH Possible Playing XIs

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Johnson Charles, Sean Williams, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Basil Hameed, Mark Deyal, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah

Squads

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith(w), James Vince(c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Carlos Brathwaite, Saurabh Netravalkar, Richard Gleeson, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dominic Drakes, Sanchit Sharma, Rehan Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Sean Williams, Basil Hameed, Lewis Gregory(c), Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Mark Watt, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Kusal Mendis, Christopher Sole, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Qais Ahmad, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Martin Guptill, Joe Denly, Nilansh Keswani

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.