By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 22: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors 8:00 PM IST
Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, GUL vs SJH, Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, MI Emirates Dream11, Desert Vipers Dream11, GUL vs SJH, GUL vs SJH Dream11, GUL vs SJH Dream11 team, GUL vs SJH Dream11, GUL vs SJH Dream11 Team, Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Fantasy team.
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 22: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors 8:00 PM IST: James Vince’s Gulf Giants are set to compete against Lewis Gregory’s Sharjah Warriors in match 22 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 4. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table.
Trending Now
Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, GUL vs SJH, Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Gulf Giants Dream11, Sharjah Warriors Dream11, GUL vs SJH, GUL vs SJH Dream11, GUL vs SJH Dream11 team, GUL vs SJH Dream11, GUL vs SJH Dream11 Team, Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Fantasy team.
You may like to read
GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles, Jordan Cox
All-rounders: Chris Lynn, James Vince
Batters: Jamie Overton, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Sean Williams
Bowler: Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, M Theekshana
GUL vs SJH Possible Playing XIs
Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani
Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Johnson Charles, Sean Williams, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Basil Hameed, Mark Deyal, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah
Squads
Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith(w), James Vince(c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Carlos Brathwaite, Saurabh Netravalkar, Richard Gleeson, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dominic Drakes, Sanchit Sharma, Rehan Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan
Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Sean Williams, Basil Hameed, Lewis Gregory(c), Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Mark Watt, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Kusal Mendis, Christopher Sole, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Qais Ahmad, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Martin Guptill, Joe Denly, Nilansh Keswani
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.