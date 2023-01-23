GUL vs SJH, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: All You Need To Know

Top Recommended Stories
GUL vs SJH, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Here is the International League T20 – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and GUL vs SJH Dream11 Team Prediction, GUL vs SJH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GUL vs SJH Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. GUL vs SJH, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors International League T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 23, Mon.
TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors, will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 23
Time: 7.30 PM IST.
Venue: Dubai Stadium, Dubai
Live Streaming: Zee Cinema.
GUL vs SJH, ILT20 Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
All-rounder: Moeen Ali(vc)
Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Junaid Siddique, Rehan Ahmed.
GUL vs SJH Probable Playing XIs
Gulf Giants: Shimron Hetmyer, CA Lynn, JM Vince(C), D Wiese, LA Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Sanchit Sharma, T Banton, CJ Jordan, RJ Gleeson, Aayan Afzal Khan
Sharjah Warriors: DJ Malan, Muhammad Jawadullah, MM Ali(C), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, T Kohler-Cadmore, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Junaid Siddique
